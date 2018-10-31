Malcom Reportedly Asks to Leave Barcelona in January Amid Arsenal, Spurs Rumours

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona winger Malcom has reportedly "asked to leave the club in January" if his situation at the Camp Nou does not improve.

According to Mundo Deportivo's Ferran Martinez (h/t MailOnline's Ben Nagle), the Brazilian is unhappy with the amount of playing time he has received since he arrived in the summer, and he has spoken to manager Ernesto Valverde about his future at the club.

Should the 21-year-old seek a way out in January, it's said Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are among those interested in signing him, along with Roma and Inter Milan.

