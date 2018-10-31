Malcom Reportedly Asks to Leave Barcelona in January Amid Arsenal, Spurs Rumours

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 31, 2018

VALENCIA, SPAIN - OCTOBER 07: Malcom of Barcelona looks on prior the La Liga match between Valencia CF and FC Barcelona at Estadio Mestalla on October 7, 2018 in Valencia, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona winger Malcom has reportedly "asked to leave the club in January" if his situation at the Camp Nou does not improve.

According to Mundo Deportivo's Ferran Martinez (h/t MailOnline's Ben Nagle), the Brazilian is unhappy with the amount of playing time he has received since he arrived in the summer, and he has spoken to manager Ernesto Valverde about his future at the club.

Should the 21-year-old seek a way out in January, it's said Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are among those interested in signing him, along with Roma and Inter Milan.

                            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

