Roberto Martinez Reportedly the Leading Candidate to Become Real Madrid Manager

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistOctober 31, 2018

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - OCTOBER 16: Roberto Martinez pictured during the International Friendly match between Belgium and The Netherlands on October 16, 2018 in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo by Vincent Van Doornick/Isosport/MB Media/Getty Images)
MB Media/Getty Images

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez has reportedly emerged as the leading candidate to take over as Real Madrid manager. 

Julen Lopetegui was axed on Monday after a disastrous start to his tenure, culminating in the 5-1 trouncing at the hands of Barcelona on Sunday. Santiago Solari has been placed in temporary charge, but the European champions want Martinez to step in eventually, according to Pete Jenson and Dominic King of the Daily Mail.

In the report it's said the former Everton and Wigan Athletic boss "has an outstanding chance to land the biggest job in club football."

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

