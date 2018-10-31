Loris Karius' Agent Says Liverpool January Return Talk Is 'Complete Nonsense'

OZAN KOSE/Getty Images

Loris Karius' agent Florian Goll has dismissed rumours linking the goalkeeper with a January return to Liverpool as being "complete nonsense."

Turkish outlet Fotomac (h/t the Mirror's Alex Smith) reported Besiktas were trying to cut short the German's two-year loan deal and send him back to Anfield this winter in order to secure Divock Origi in his place.

Per Smith, Goll said: "Complete nonsense! I wonder where such things come from. This news is absolutely untrue. Loris is on loan to Besiktas for two years. That's the situation. No intention to end this loan contract."

Karius also dismissed the speculation, posting a picture of himself drinking coffee on Instagram Stories alongside the caption: "Coffee first, media bulls--t second."

The 25-year-old established himself as Liverpool's No. 1 in the second half of last season after a rocky start to his career at Anfield the year before saw him fail to unseat Simon Mignolet.

Karius' form was fairly strong until the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid, in which he gifted Los Blancos two goals with a pair of calamitous errors in the 3-1 defeat.

Following that showing and the arrival of Alisson Becker in the summer, the German was allowed to join Besiktas.

The 'keeper's every move has been under the spotlight since his performance against Real Madrid, and he is perhaps yet to regain his confidence from that match as he has not been immune to making mistakes with his new side:

However, the Turkish club aren't looking to cut short his stay, according to Dominic King of the Daily Mail:

It seems he's set to remain where he is for the duration of his loan, at the end of which Liverpool will hope to sell him permanently.

A return to Anfield would do him little good, as Alisson's presence in the team ensures any path back to first-team football for the Reds is blocked.

Being in Besiktas also keeps him out of the limelight to an extent, which will give him a stronger platform on which to regain his confidence.