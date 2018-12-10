Giannis Antetokounmpo Out for Cavaliers vs. Bucks Due to Neck Injury

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

The Milwaukee Bucks announced forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers with neck soreness.

Antetokounmpo, 24, played in Sunday's 104-99 victory over the Toronto Raptors and anchored the effort with 19 points, 19 rebounds and six assists.

Antetokounmpo is putting up the best numbers of his career, averaging 26.5 points, 13.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists as an MVP candidate in the first half of the season.

He's shown an increased willingness to take shots from beyond the arc, though the results have been shaky at 11.9 percent. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer has given Antetokounmpo a green light to test the limits of his game all season.

The Bucks aren't nearly as dangerous on either end of the floor without Giannis flying around, but they have enough depth to withstand a short-term absence. But too many missed games piling up could put a damper on his MVP push.