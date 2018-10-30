WWE Mixed Match Challenge Results: Grades Reaction and Highlights from Oct. 30

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Mixed Match Challenged is still chugging along, and this week saw two undefeated teams take on two teams who have yet to win a single match in this tournament.

Let's take a look at what happened on Tuesday's show.

Mahalicia vs. Monster Eclipse

The undefeated team of Ember Moon and Braun Strowman took on a team looking for their first victory in Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox.

The Maharaja foolishly challenged Strowman to a test of strength early on, and he paid for it immediately. He continued to fail every time he tried to overpower The Monster Among Men until he tagged in Fox.

Moon continued to dominate the action until the Singh Brothers distracted her at ringside. Fox showed a lot more aggression in this match than we usually see from her. It led to this being one of her better recent performances.

In what has become a recent trend in these matches, the women outperformed the men in a lot of ways. Moon and Fox had a lot more chemistry and incorporated more exciting moves into their sequences.

Strowman picked up the win for his team with a powerslam while wearing Fox's captain's hat.

Grade: C+

Notes and Highlights

It's easy to forget just how big Mahal really is until you see him next to someone like Strowman.

Fox wearing herself out by running the ropes and having to take a water break was kind of funny.

However, it wasn't as funny as when she tried to talk tough to Strowman until her hat fell off of her head.

Ravishing Rusev Day vs. Phenomenal Flair

Despite AJ Styles being attacked by Samoa Joe and Charlotte looking morose during her SmackDown segment, both Superstars appeared to be in good spirits as they prepared to face Rusev and Lana.

All four Superstars decided to have a chop-off before the match. Charlotte obviously ended up winning against Lana because the chop is so synonymous with the Flair family. Styles wasn't so lucky against Rusev.

The Queen decided to challenge The Bulgarian Brute, but Lana attacked her from behind to break it up. Somehow, this led to Charlotte demonstrating how to do the worm.

The comedy in these mixed tag matches usually adds to the action, but it felt like they went a little overboard in this one. Styles and Rusev picked up the pace when it was their turn to wrestle to turn things around.

Rusev sacrificed himself when Charlotte went for a moonsault, but it didn't save his wife from tapping out to the Figure Eight a few seconds later. This was alright, but we have seen better from both teams.

Grade: C+

Notes and Highlights