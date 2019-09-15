Ben Roethlisberger Suffers Elbow Injury vs. Seahawks; Replaced by Mason Rudolph

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 15, 2019

El quarterback de los Steelers de Pittsburgh Ben Roethlisberger (7) lanza durante el primer cuarto del partido contra los Browns de Cleveland, el domingo 28 de octubre de 2018, en Pittsburgh. (AP Foto/Gene J. Puskar)
Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger left Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks after injuring his right elbow.  

Roethlisberger, 37, was replaced by Mason Rudolph after going 8-15 for 75 yards. He was officially listed as questionable.

No stranger to the injury report, Roethlisberger has missed at least one game in three of the previous four seasons. He has played in all 16 games just three times over the past decade.

When he's in the lineup, Roethlisberger remains one of the NFL's most effective quarterbacks. Entering Sunday, Roethlisberger was 27-47 for 276 yards and one interception after a Week 1 loss to the New England Patriots.

Rudolph, 24, was taken in the third round of the 2018 draft by the Steelers and was inactive all of last season. He was promoted to Roethlisberger's backup after Pittsburgh dealt Josh Dobbs to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

