Report: Manchester United 'Favourites' to Capture Jadon Sancho from Dortmund

TF-Images/Getty Images

Manchester United have reportedly emerged as "favourites" to sign Borussia Dortmund starlet Jadon Sancho if the player returns to England.

According to the Mirror (h/t Ryan Taylor of the Daily Express), the Red Devils lead the pack to bring the winger to the Premier League.

Sancho departed Manchester City's youth team to join BVB in the Bundesliga in 2017, and the attacker's form has since been astounding as he takes German football by storm.

