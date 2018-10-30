Report: Manchester United 'Favourites' to Capture Jadon Sancho from Dortmund

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistOctober 30, 2018

DORTMUND, GERMANY - OCTOBER 27: Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund looks on during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Hertha BSC at Signal Iduna Park on October 27, 2018 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Manchester United have reportedly emerged as "favourites" to sign Borussia Dortmund starlet Jadon Sancho if the player returns to England.

According to the Mirror (h/t Ryan Taylor of the Daily Express), the Red Devils lead the pack to bring the winger to the Premier League.

Sancho departed Manchester City's youth team to join BVB in the Bundesliga in 2017, and the attacker's form has since been astounding as he takes German football by storm.

                                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

