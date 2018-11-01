Fantasy Football Week 9: Tips, Trade Value Rankings for Top 100 Players

Mark Brown/Getty Images

The NFL trade deadline came and went this season, and with it, a few big names changed addresses. With your fantasy football trade deadline likely on the horizon as well, we'll take a look at how you should be valuing players going forward, including those players who switched teams.

Remember, players not listed below have a trade value of one. And as always, may the fantasy points be with you!

Trade Value: Untouchable

1. Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams

Todd Gurley has 15 touchdowns through eight games this season, which is the equivalent of 90 points. He also has scored three two-point conversions, putting him up to 96 points on the season.

To put that in perspective, the Buffalo Bills, as a team, have scored 87 points in total on the year.

Yes, Gurley by himself has scored more than an entire team. This information has been shared for two reasons: To remind you of how special Gurley is, and to also remind you of just how awful the Bills' offense has been this year.

Sorry, Bills fans, but Gurley by himself is a better offense than your entire team.

Trade Value: 11

2. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

3. Melvin Gordon, RB, Los Angeles Rams

4. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

5. Kareem Hunt, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

6. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

Nothing new to report here. These five players remain elite options and should only be dealt for a king's ransom.

Trade Value: 10

7. Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

8. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

9. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans

10. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

11. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

12. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

13. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

14. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, New York Giants

15. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

16. Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Odell Beckham Jr. has rebounded from a somewhat slow start, posting 16 receptions for 279 yards and a score in the past two weeks alone. If there were any doubts about his standing as an elite fantasy wideout, they've been addressed, even if Eli Manning remains a liability.

Trade Value: 9

17. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

18. James White, RB, New England Patriots

19. David Johnson, RB, Arizona Cardinals

20. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

21. Adrian Peterson, RB, Washington

22. Sony Michel, RB, New England Patriots

23. Mark Ingram, RB, New Orleans Saints

Adrian Peterson continues to hold Father Time at bay, rushing 50 times for 248 yards and a score in the past two weeks. And that level of production seems sustainable. Peterson is currently fifth in the NFL in rushing yards (587) and tied for fourth in rushing attempts (127). Washington seems more than happy to lean on him as a feature back, meaning he should continue to gain opportunities to produce.

He's been one of fantasy's more pleasant surprises this year, and while he's no longer an elite talent, he's clearly still good enough to lead a backfield and post RB1 numbers. He absolutely holds significant trade value at this point.

Trade Value: 8

24. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes is on pace to throw for 52 touchdowns and 5,052 passing yards. If he keeps his current pace, he would finish behind only Peyton Manning (55) on the single-season touchdown pass list, while his passing yards would rank as the ninth most ever in a single season.

In other words, he's having a legendary year.

Trade Value: 7

25. Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Denver Broncos

26. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

27. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams

28. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts

29. Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings

30. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

31. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

32. Eric Ebron, TE, Indianapolis Colts

If there was any doubt about Eric Ebron being a truly elite tight end this season and a legitimately valuable fantasy player, his six games this season with eight or more fantasy points surely put an end to that talk. Amongst tight ends, Ebron is tied for fourth in receptions (36), fourth in yards (474), first in touchdowns (seven) and third in targets (62).

Yes, the fact that just over half the fact of his overall fantasy value is coming from touchdowns suggests that a slight regression could be in order down the stretch. But his reception numbers and overall targets—he leads the Colts in both categories—is a pretty good indication that Ebron has become a key target for Andrew Luck and will continue to produce elite numbers amongst tight ends.

He deserves to be in the same category as players like Travis Kelce and Zach Ertz, at least from a fantasy football perspective.

Trade Value: 6

33. Phillip Lindsay, RB, Denver Broncos

34. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

35. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

36. Marlon Mack, RB, Indianapolis Colts

37. Kenyan Drake, RB, Miami Dolphins

38. Kerryon Johnson, RB, Detroit Lions

39. Tevin Coleman, RB, Atlanta Falcons

40. Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers

41. Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons

42. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

43. Andrew Luck, QB, Indianapolis Colts

Nick Chubb's two weeks as Cleveland's starting running back have been promising, as he's gotten 18 carries in each game and turned them into 145 yards and a score. At this point, he seems like a pretty safe RB2 option, though obviously his situation is in a bit of limbo given the Browns' shakeup in the coaching staff.

Still, it's hard to imagine Chubb playing less of a role for the Browns going forward. He hasn't posted elite numbers for the team in his two starts, but his 6.1 yards per carry this season are indication enough that he's a starting-caliber player, making him a valuable player from a fantasy perspective as well.

Trade Value: 5

44. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

45. DeSean Jackson, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

46. Josh Gordon, WR, New England Patriots

47. Golden Tate, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

48. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

49. Brandin Cooks, WR, Los Angeles Rams

50. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions

51. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

52. John Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens

53. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

54. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

55. Marvin Jones Jr., WR, Detroit Lions

56. Le'Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Kenny Golladay should be a major beneficiary of Golden Tate's trade to the Philadelphia Eagles, though in all honesty, the trio of Golladay, Tate and Marvin Jones Jr. should get a slight bump in overall value.

In Philly, Tate gets an upgrade at quarterback in Carson Wentz and an offensive system that should get him the ball in space with regularity. Wentz is also a master at extending plays and sending defenses into a scramble, where a player like Tate often does his best work. And the Eagles find creative ways to get their best players the ball, so usage shouldn't be an issue.

Meanwhile in Detroit, the Lions' loss is Golladay's gain. He should see even more targets with Tate gone, pairing with Marvin Jones Jr. to give the team a solid one-two punch. In this case, Tate's trade seems to benefit all parties involved.

Trade Value: 4

57. Alex Collins, RB, Baltimore Ravens

58. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

59. Matt Breida, RB, San Francisco 49ers

60. Jordan Howard, RB, Chicago Bears

61. Isaiah Crowell, RB, New York Jets

62. Tarik Cohen, RB, Chicago Bears

63. Lamar Miller, RB, Houston Texans

64. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks

65. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

66. Mitchell Trubisky, QB, Chicago Bears

67. Jared Goff, QB, Los Angeles Rams

68. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings

69. Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints

It's time to start taking Mitchell Trubisky seriously, at least from a fantasy perspective.

In his last four games he's thrown for 1,223 yards, 13 touchdowns and three interceptions. Over a full season, that translates to 4,892 yards, 52 touchdowns and 12 picks. Not too shabby.

Obviously, Trubisky isn't going to maintain such an elite pace, at least from a touchdown perspective. And his recent touchdown uptick was due in part to a six-score outburst in Week 4. But the Bears are a solid team, and Trubisky has legit weapons in Tarik Cohen, Trey Burton and Allen Robinson (once he returns from injury).

At this point, it's time to start valuing Trubisky like a legit QB1.

Trade Value: 3

70. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

71. Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots

72. Trey Burton, TE, Chicago Bears

73. O.J. Howard, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

74. Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants

75. Doug Baldwin, WR, Seattle Seahawks

76. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons

77. Sammy Watkins, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

78. Sterling Shepard, WR, New York Giants

79. Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots

80. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns

81. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

82. Devin Funchess, WR, Detroit Lions

83. Demaryius Thomas, WR, Houston Texans

Demaryius Thomas is in a better situation in Houston, and Deshaun Watson will be an upgrade at quarterback. So he might see a slight bump in fantasy value in that regard, though he'll still remain a very clear No. 2 option behind DeAndre Hopkins.

Truthfully, his trade to Houston might actually benefit Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton more, who doesn't make the trade value chart just yet but could be in line for a major uptick in fantasy value with Thomas out of the picture.

Don't be surprised if Sutton worms his way into the weekly flex conversation in the coming weeks. He's a player you should be adding to your team or looking to add via a trade. His value is only going to increase.

Trade Value: 2

84. Philip Rivers, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

85. Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans

86. Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

87. Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots

88. Jimmy Graham, TE, Green Bay Packers

89. David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns

90. Austin Hooper, TE, Atlanta Falcons

91. Jordan Reed, TE, Washington

92. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

93. T.J. Yeldon, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

94. Latavius Murray, RB, Minnesota Vikings

95. Doug Martin, RB, Oakland Raiders

96. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

97. LeSean McCoy, RB, Buffalo Bills

98. Tyrell Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

99. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

100. Mohamed Sanu, WR, Atlanta Falcons

Doug Martin has a golden opportunity in Oakland, taking over as the team's primary runner with Marshawn Lynch done for the year. In his first taste as a starter this season, Martin offered mixed results, rushing 13 times for 72 yards while adding two receptions for 17 yards.

An otherwise solid performance was marred by a lost fumble, however, while Jalen Richard saw 10 overall touches, turning them into 64 yards.

It's pretty clear the two are stuck in a platoon, though it's also clear that Martin is going to see far more carries given his 13-2 advantage in that regard against the Colts. Richard has become a trusted receiver for Derek Carr, however, so he'll maintain some fantasy value going forward.

Martin has the higher overall ceiling, but Richard's presence still keeps Martin just barely on this list.