Triple H Sends WWE Championship Belt to Red Sox After 2018 World Series Win

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox can officially call themselves world champions.

WWE star and executive Triple H shared a photo of the customized title belt the company will send to the Red Sox to commemorate their World Series win over the Los Angeles Dodgers:

This has become a tradition for WWE, with the WNBA champion Seattle Storm most recently receiving a championship belt:

Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love famously carried two titles during the Cavs' championship parade in 2016. He held the team's customized creation from WWE along with his own replica of Stone Cold Steve Austin's "Smoking Skull" championship:

Jeff Haynes/Getty Images

The Red Sox defeated the Dodgers 5-1 in Game 5 of the Fall Classic on Sunday to secure their ninth title. David Price picked up the victory after going seven innings and allowing one run, while Steve Pearce homered twice en route to winning World Series MVP.

The city of Boston will celebrate the Red Sox with a parade Wednesday. Now, the players will have one more trophy to hold aloft as they savor in their triumph with fans downtown.