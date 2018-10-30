Triple H Sends WWE Championship Belt to Red Sox After 2018 World Series Win

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 30, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 28: Mookie Betts #50 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates with the World Series trophy after his team's 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Five of the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox can officially call themselves world champions.

WWE star and executive Triple H shared a photo of the customized title belt the company will send to the Red Sox to commemorate their World Series win over the Los Angeles Dodgers:

This has become a tradition for WWE, with the WNBA champion Seattle Storm most recently receiving a championship belt:

Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love famously carried two titles during the Cavs' championship parade in 2016. He held the team's customized creation from WWE along with his own replica of Stone Cold Steve Austin's "Smoking Skull" championship:

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 22: Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on during the Cleveland Cavaliers Victory Parade And Rally on June 22, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using t
Jeff Haynes/Getty Images

The Red Sox defeated the Dodgers 5-1 in Game 5 of the Fall Classic on Sunday to secure their ninth title. David Price picked up the victory after going seven innings and allowing one run, while Steve Pearce homered twice en route to winning World Series MVP.

The city of Boston will celebrate the Red Sox with a parade Wednesday. Now, the players will have one more trophy to hold aloft as they savor in their triumph with fans downtown.

Related

    The Red Sox Are a Big Problem

    Boston Red Sox logo
    Boston Red Sox

    The Red Sox Are a Big Problem

    Cam Lewis
    via BlueJaysNation

    Putting Recent Red Sox Success into Perspective

    Boston Red Sox logo
    Boston Red Sox

    Putting Recent Red Sox Success into Perspective

    Boston.com
    via Boston.com

    The Rivalry Has More Rivalry Than Ever Before

    Boston Red Sox logo
    Boston Red Sox

    The Rivalry Has More Rivalry Than Ever Before

    Pinstripe Alley
    via Pinstripe Alley

    Red Sox Reportedly Exercise Option on Sale

    Boston Red Sox logo
    Boston Red Sox

    Red Sox Reportedly Exercise Option on Sale

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report