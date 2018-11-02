NFL Preseason Predictions We Got Way Wrong

0 of 11

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The NFL is nearly impossible to predict.

Football is the ultimate team sport, and it's one of the most volatile. Injuries, poor performances and unexpected breakouts can drastically alter the way a season unfolds.

Yet every year, we attempt to predict how the upcoming season will go.

It's always nice to pat yourself on the back when one of your predictions comes to fruition. But when you're wrong, you're wrong. The only thing to do is own up to it, look back and figure out why your predictions went sideways.

That's what we're going to do here.

Get ready to shout "I told you so!" and "What were you thinking?" as we carve ourselves up some humble pie. There are the NFL preseason predictions we got horrendously wrong.