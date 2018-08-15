Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team, Preseason Week 2 Edition

0 of 32

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

As the great Bill Parcells once said, "You are what your record says you are." Potential and promise just don't mean much in the NFL, which is a league all about wins and losses.

As we head into the second week of the 2018 preseason, it's a good time to predict what each team's wins and losses could look like by December. While plenty of starters sat out their preseason openers, we have at least gotten an initial look at each roster.

We'll examine all 32 teams here and make win-loss projections for each, based on factors like roster makeup, schedules, divisional competition and coaching. We'll try not to overreact to the most meaningless week of NFL action, but we'll be considering what transpired in preseason Week 1 too.