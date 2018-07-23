Biggest Fantasy Football Busts to Avoid in 2018

0 of 7

Elsa/Getty Images

The wait for football is nearly over, folks. NFL training camps are about to get underway, and preseason kicks off Aug. 2. Naturally, this also means fantasy football season is right around the corner.

Now is the time to start zeroing in on which players you want to target early, and, more importantly, those you want to shy away from.

Passing on the next breakout player hurts, but wasting a high pick on a player who underperforms can kill your season.

We're here to examine seven potential fantasy busts to avoid in 2018.