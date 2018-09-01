Fantasy Football 2018: Top Candidates to Bust This Season

0 of 8

With the 2018 NFL preseason officially over, we now have a good idea of projected roles and player health heading into the season. Even with a full preseason of information available, though, the risk of drafting a fantasy bust exists.

When we say bust, we mean a player you draft to carry your team, or to at least be a weekly starter, who proves unsuitable for his role. It's certainly more disappointing when it happens with a first- or second-round pick, but any time a player you pegged as a regular contributor starts sitting the bench or creeping toward the cut pile, it hurts.

We're here to examine the top bust candidates of the 2018 NFL season. We'll look at the positional average draft position (ADP) of each, courtesy of FantasyPros.com, examine why each is likely to bust and then make our projections for their final positional fantasy rankings.

For this article, we'll be focusing on PPR scoring.