College Football Week 10 Betting Guide: Odds, Picks and Value Bets

Chris Thelen/Getty Images

Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina (+15)

App State was a cash cow in September. In all four games, the Mountaineers covered the spread and hit the over. But just as it took Vegas a few weeks to calibrate to the strength of this team, it has been slow to realize that the Mountaineers simply are not the same without star RB Jalin Moore.

Moore suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the Week 7 win over Arkansas State. Since then, the Mountaineers have barely averaged 20 points per game and 5.0 yards per play—compared to 48.4 and 7.5 in their first five games.

In its current state, this team should not be giving two touchdowns on the road against a Coastal Carolina team that is one win away from bowl eligibility. The Mountaineers will probably eke out the win—but not by three-plus possessions. Ride the Chanticleers.

Georgia Southern (-7.5) at Louisiana-Monroe

That's right. We're going with back-to-back Sun Belt games, and we've got a Conference USA showdown coming up next. You may not be able to find these contests on national television, but you can still profit from them.

Georgia Southern (7-1 overall; 7-1 ATS) smashed Appalachian State last Thursday with one of the best rushing attacks in the nation. The Eagles ran for 277 yards and three touchdowns, which is almost exactly what they're averaging for the season—275.8 and 3.1, respectively.

This week, Shai Werts and Co. get to destroy a Louisiana-Monroe (4-4 overall; 2-6 ATS) defense that has allowed 239.5 rushing yards and 3.2 rushing touchdowns over its last six games. And the Warhawks won't have the offense to make up for it. They have been held to 21 points or fewer in five of eight games, and they are facing a defense that has held five of eight opponents to 14 points or fewer.

Add it all up and 7.5 points are not nearly enough. Georgia Southern wins by 24.

Florida Atlantic at Florida International (-3)

The "bettors blindly throwing money at Lane Kiffin" factor strikes again! This spread should be closer to 10, but FAU's numbers have been a bit off all year long.

Florida Atlantic is a bit of a disaster right now. Even with Devin Singletary rushing for a season-high 171 yards last week, the Owls lost at home to Louisiana Tech. The week before that, they managed just seven points in a blowout loss to Marshall. They are 1-7 against the spread this season, including losing outright as the favorite in three of their last four games.

Meanwhile, Florida International has quietly been one of the better Group of Five teams, sitting at 6-2 both overall and against the spread. Granted, the Panthers have mostly beaten up on awful teams. Their most impressive win of the season was a three-point home win over Middle Tennessee. But they are better than anyone expected and certainly better than Florida Atlantic. They deserve more than a field-goal advantage at home.

Last Week's Picks (2-0-1)

Florida International -3.5 at Western Kentucky (actual: FIU by 21)

Navy +24 vs. Notre Dame (actual: Notre Dame by 22)

Connecticut +5 vs. Massachusetts (actual: Massachusetts by 5)