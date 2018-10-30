Report: Real Madrid Could Make €60m January Bid for Betis Defender Marc Bartra

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid reportedly could splash out €60 million to trigger a release clause for Real Betis defender Marc Bartra, with Los Blancos keen to start the rebuilding process after sacking coach Julen Lopetegui.

The former Barcelona player has impressed at Beticos since returning to La Liga from Borussia Dortmund 10 months ago, and could now become a major part of Madrid's future plans.

According to El Chiringuito (h/t Sport), Real president Florentino Perez is considering a move for the La Masia youth product, who struggled to hold down a regular first-team berth at the Camp Nou. However, the Spain international has recovered his form in Seville, and could now make the surprise switch to the Spanish capital.



Football Espana reported the defender has a €60 million release clause in his deal at the Estadio Benito Villamarin after signing for only €10 million from BVB last January.

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real supporters could feel underwhelmed by the reported links to Bartra, with the Catalan not previously considered a top talent.

The 27-year-old has taken his time maturing into a composed centre-back and would offer excellent cover for Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane.

Ramos is reaching the latter years of his career at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, and Perez must find a defender who can share the burden at the back for the next coach.

Bartra is from a winning culture at Barca, and this will serve him well if he lands in Madrid in January.

The player has won five La Liga titles and two UEFA Champions League winner's medals, including the FIFA Club World Cup.

David Ramos/Getty Images

The defender understands the immense pressure of playing for one of Spain's superpowers, but the question remains if he has the quality to feature consistently.

Bartra has started all 10 of Betis' La Liga games this term, with the club performing consistently in their opening league matches after a derby victory against Sevilla. However, three consecutive losses in La Liga have left the team in 13th—four places below Real.

The decision for Madrid to part company with Lopetegui was not a surprise after the 5-1 defeat at Barca in El Clasico, and Perez must now decide how he wishes to proceed.

Real have worked their way through a number of coaches over the past two decades, but Zinedine Zidane's recent tenure brought stability and unparalleled European success.

Madrid fans will not want to see a return to the revolving managerial door at the Bernabeu, with Lopetegui given only 14 games to develop his squad after the damaging departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus.