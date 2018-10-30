Real Madrid's Raphael Varane Suffered Leg Injury in El Clasico vs. Barcelona

GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

Raphael Varane has joined the list of Real Madrid defenders sidelined due to injury after the 5-1 loss to Barcelona in El Clasico on Sunday, as the Frenchman is set to miss time with a "muscle injury to the adductor longus in his right leg."

Los Blancos announced the news via their official website. According to AS he could miss a month of action.

Earlier on Tuesday, Marca's Hugo Cerezo reported Marcelo aggravated his muscle injury and will be sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Real's defence was short-handed heading into El Clasico, with Dani Carvajal and Jesus Vallejo sidelined. According to AS, Sergio Ramos and Nacho are the only healthy centre-backs in the squad, while Alvaro Odriozola, Lucas Vazquez and Sergio Reguilon are the top options at full-back.

Varane was taken off at half-time during El Clasico and suffered the injury while fouling Luis Suarez, per AS.

Like many of his team-mates, Varane has struggled during the early stages of the 2018-19 campaign. The World Cup winner has emerged as arguably the best defender on the team in the last few years, but his focus hasn't been there, leading to several mental mistakes.

The 25-year-old's absence will nonetheless be keenly felt, and this latest setback comes at a particularly bad time. Los Blancos only just parted with manager Julen Lopetegui and replaced him with Santiago Solari, who has little time to whip this team into form.

Real were expected to rest several starters for the Copa del Rey match against Melilla on Wednesday but will play in-form Real Valladolid on Saturday. Solari is already under tremendous pressure for his La Liga debut as caretaker, and he will have to work with a makeshift defence that has leaked goals this season.

Real's defence could be in dire straits in the coming weeks, and if Ramos or Nacho also suffers an injury, things could turn ugly. The gap to Barcelona in the standings is already seven points.