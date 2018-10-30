Spurs to Retire Manu Ginobili's No. 20 Jersey in March 28 Ceremony

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The San Antonio Spurs announced Tuesday that the organization will retire Manu Ginobili's No. 20 uniform on Thursday, March 28, when the team hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers (h/t Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated).

There will also be a postgame ceremony in honor of Ginobili that evening. He'll join rarefied air once his jersey is retired:

Ginobili, 41, retired in August after a decorated 16-year NBA career, all with the Spurs. He is a four-time NBA champion, two-time All-Star, two-time third-team All-NBA selection and the 2007-08 NBA Sixth Man of the Year. He averaged 13.3 points, 3.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game for his career, shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from three.

He also finished as San Antonio's all-time leader in made three-point shots (1,495) and steals (1,392).

He perhaps best established himself as a star in the league during the postseason. Per NBA.com:

"Ginobili and LeBron James are the only two players in NBA postseason history with at least 3,000 points and 300 three-pointers in the playoffs. One of 10 players ever to appear in over 200 playoff games, he came off the bench 165 times and is the all-time leader in NBA postseason history as a reserve in points (2,014), assists (576), rebounds (635), steals (205), field goals made (630), three-pointers made (226) and free throws made (528)."

Ginobili paired with Tim Duncan and Tony Parker to give San Antonio its own Big Three, with Ginobili often coming off the bench to great success. His flair for the dramatic and European-inspired creativity combined made him a joy to watch.