Report: Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks Retroactively Suspended 8 Games

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks is reportedly serving a retroactive eight-game NFL suspension.

According to Pro Football Talk, he is eligible to return to the team and begin practicing Nov. 12. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirmed the report.

Since Kendricks has only missed three games thus far, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times speculated that while Kendricks may be allowed to practice with the Seahawks on Nov. 12, he won't be eligible to play until Seattle faces the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 10.

ESPN's Adam Schefter confirmed Condotta's thoughts.

According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Kendricks can appeal the suspension, but he hasn't decided whether he will.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Oct. 2 that the NFL suspended Kendricks indefinitely after he pleaded guilty to insider trading charges.

Per Rapoport, Kendricks released the following statement in August regarding the charges against him:

According to Tommy Rowan of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Kendricks is facing up to 25 years in prison.

The Cleveland Browns signed Kendricks to a one-year deal during the offseason after he spent the first six years of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles.

After the charges became public, Cleveland released Kendricks. The 28-year-old veteran signed with the Seahawks shortly thereafter.

In three games with the Seahawks this season, Kendricks has registered 15 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks.

Seattle is in the thick of the NFC wild-card race at 4-3, and Kendricks' return for the final month of the season figures to provide the Seahawks with a major boost during their playoff push.