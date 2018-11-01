Bleacher Report's Expert Consensus NFL Midseason Awards

0 of 11

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Time flies when you're having fun.

We've already hit the midway point (of sorts) of the 2018 NFL season. It's been a year of both excitement and surprises—of excellence we expected and struggles we didn't.

We figured the Los Angeles Rams would be good, and sure enough L.A. is the league's last undefeated team at 8-0. We did not, however, expect the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs to be a 7-1 offensive juggernaut.

Remember that name. It features prominently here.

On the flip side, we didn't figure the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars would be under .500 and circling the drain.

Such is life in the NFL. Expect the unexpected.

In September, the NFL writers here at Bleacher Report offered predictions for a number of awards, from Most Valuable Player to the Rookies and Coach of the Year.

Well, the gang is back together to see if the season followed the script and hand out some halfway hardware with the B/R Expert Consensus NFL Midseason Awards.

Here's hint: In just about every case, it did not.