Ty Montgomery Says Family Has Received Threats Online After Fumble vs. Rams

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery had a costly fumble in Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but the response from fans has been unacceptable.

"People are sending message to my wife, people are making comments on posts about my son," Montgomery said Monday, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. "I'm getting phone calls, people offering their houses to stay [at] because apparently people are making threats online," he said. "I'm thoroughly pissed off at the state of humanity right now. That's all I can really say about that."

According to Lily Zhao of WFRV, he told his wife and son not to come to a scheduled radio appearance because of the threats.

The play in question came on a kickoff with 1:56 remaining in Sunday's game. The Rams had just taken a 29-27 lead and Montgomery was hoping to put his team in position to lead a comeback.

Unfortunately, he fumbled the kickoff return, and the Packers offense never saw the field again.

Per Demovsky, the young player admitted he was told to take a knee on the kickoff, but he wasn't sure whether he received the ball in the end zone or just outside of it.

While the play potentially cost Green Bay a chance at a win, the response from fans has been troubling.

This isn't the first time fans have turned to threats after on-field actions. Veteran kicker David Akers reported death threats in 2013, while Geno Smith's father got a threat just for his son starting a game. Those who protested during the national anthem have also received death threats.

Hopefully, Montgomery and his family can remain safe.