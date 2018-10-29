Riyad Mahrez Goal Lifts Manchester City Past Tottenham 1-0 in Premier League

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

Manchester City defeated Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in the Premier League at Wembley Stadium, with the reigning champions reclaiming the lead at the top of the division on Monday.

Riyad Mahrez opened the scoring after six minutes, and Spurs were unable to penetrate the City defence as they surrendered the match.

Without Christian Eriksen, Harry Kane is Half the Player

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

It was a difficult night for the home side on a sub-standard pitch, but with Eriksen on the bench, Spurs coach Mauricio Pochettino watched his attack falter at Wembley.



Harry Kane remained isolated for most of the contest, with Eriksen sat next to Dele Alli as one of the substitutes.

City played their usual fluid football, dominating both possession and territory, and Spurs were unable to hatch a game plan against a superior opponent.

When Eriksen is not on the pitch, Kane does not operate in the positions he prefers to take up.

SBS News' Matt Connellan questioned the Pochettino's selection:

The England superstar is forced increasingly narrow, with insufficient support or creativity from the midfield when Eriksen isn't the playmaker.

Alli's absence from the starting XI was also evident, and the 22-year-old made an immediate impact when he came off the bench in the second half.

Pochettino rolled the dice with nine minutes remaining, and Eriksen was thrown on in a spirited drive for an equaliser.

The Spurs faithful were in fine voice in the final stages, with their star trio in tandem, but it was too late to claw back a result against an impressive City team.

Premier League Has No Answer for Pep Guardiola's Midfield

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

As Pochettino opted to leave two of his best attacking talents on the bench, City played football the Guardiola way with no compromise.

The Spanish coach has revolutionised positional play in English football, setting his midfield up in a manner not seen before in the Premier League.

Guardiola does not rely on the high press, as he once did at Barcelona, but his central midfield is perfectly aligned to scare the opposition.

Spurs were nervous as Raheem Sterling dominated the left channel, and David Silva had supreme control through the middle with Sergio Aguero as the No. 9.

MB Media/Getty Images

Pochettino had no tactical answer. Guardiola has reshaped what a Premier League midfield looks like, relying on skill rather than power.

Fernandinho acted as the rock for the visitors, with his creative partners circling around him, and Spurs appeared lost for most of the match.

City's dominance appears to be increasing, and they had no trouble against a side with UEFA Champions League aspirations.

Mahrez has found the perfect home in the Sky Blues midfield, and with Kevin De Bruyne returning to fitness, City could walk away with the Premier League title as fast as they won it last term.

Spurs Stadium Fiasco Should Be Punished by Premier League

The Wembley pitch was damaged by the NFL's recent visit to London, and viewers were shocked by the poor conditions at the home of English football.

Spurs were supposed to be at their new home at this point of the campaign, but their failure to complete the opening of their stadium ensured they remained at their temporary abode.

B/R Football highlighted the Wembley surface:

Premier League football was not meant to be played on such a poor surface, and Spurs are responsible for fulfilling their home fixtures at Wembley.

The NFL date has been in the diary at Wembley for months, and Spurs will have been aware that pitch damage would be likely.

The poor playing surface did not affect City's performance, but the Premier League should consider punishing the hosts for allowing a game to be played under such conditions.

What's Next

City host Fulham in the Carabao Cup on Thursday before welcoming Southampton to the Etihad in the Premier League on Sunday. Spurs play at West Ham in the league cup on Wednesday before travelling to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday in Premier League play.