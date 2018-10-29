UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar Arrested on DUI Charge

Al Powers/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar was arrested Sunday in Nevada on charges of DUI, resisting arrest and unsafe driving, TMZ Sports reported Monday.

According to the report, eyewitnesses said Bonnar was "driving erratically" before crashing. A group of people at the scene then surrounded Bonnar until authorities arrived and arrested him.



The group circled around Bonnar because they "feared he would hurt someone," per TMZ Sports. At least one of the eyewitnesses was armed at the time of Bonnar's arrest.

The 41-year-old retired from UFC in 2012 following his defeat to Anderson Silva at UFC 153. He returned to MMA for a bout against Tito Ortiz in November 2014 for Bellator, losing a split decision to Ortiz.

Bonnar was inducted into UFC's Hall of Fame in 2013 alongside Forrest Griffin. Bonnar and Griffin fought in the finale of The Ultimate Fighter's first season. Griffin won a unanimous decision in what many consider one of the greatest fights in UFC history.

UFC president Dana White told reporters in 2013 the success of The Ultimate Fighter—and Bonnar-Griffin by extension—helped keep the company afloat and set the stage for its mainstream explosino.