Antonio Conte Reportedly Won't Be Julen Lopetegui's Real Madrid Replacement

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Antonio Conte is reportedly out of the running to become Real Madrid's next manager if current coach Julen Lopetegui is shown the door at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Spanish TV station Cuatro (h/t Mirko Calemme of AS) reported the former Chelsea and Juventus boss has turned down the possible opportunity to join the reigning UEFA Champions League holders as he thinks he might struggle to convince players about his appointment if Lopetegui is fired.

Lopetegui's opening tenure in the Spanish capital has been a disaster, with Los Blancos thrashed 5-1 by bitter rivals Barcelona to compound a poor start in La Liga on Sunday.

The Clasico defeat at the Camp Nou underlined the issues at Madrid, with the team suffering from a lack of firepower after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus.

Per Calmme, Santiago Solari is now reportedly one of Real president Florentino Perez's favoured options to take control of the Spanish giants. The 42-year-old Argentinian is already employed by Real at their reserve club, Castilla, as manager.

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

Conte suffered an acrimonious end to his spell at Chelsea after a fantastic opening campaign saw him lift the Premier League title with the Blues.

The Italian rejuvenated Eden Hazard in his opening 12 months at Stamford Bridge, but the Belgian superstar lost form and potency in his second year under the fiery coach.

Chelsea's consistency stalled in Conte's second season as the team finished fifth in the Premier League and missed out on the Champions League, and the Blues severed ties with their manager despite his leading the side to the FA Cup.

The 49-year-old has a proven track record of success, but his style of football might be difficult for Real supporters to accept.

Conte builds his teams on defensive efficiency, and his lack of flair could see many of Los Blancos' players isolated by his philosophy.

Madrid are currently languishing in ninth in La Liga, and Lopetegui's time at the club could imminently come to an abrupt end.