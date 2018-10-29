Aaron Rodgers 'Hot' After Ty Montgomery Fumble Cost Him Last Shot at Win

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 29, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 28: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up ahead of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 28, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)
John McCoy/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers was reportedly "hot" at Ty Montgomery on Sunday after the Green Bay Packers running back decided to run the ball out of the end zone on a kickoff return instead of taking a knee, as his coaches had instructed him to do, late in the fourth quarter with the Packers trailing 29-27.

Montgomery promptly fumbled on the return, ending any chances Rodgers had to potentially lead a game-winning drive for the Packers.

"Aaron was hot," a Packers coach told Mike Silver of NFL.com. "And he had a right to be. He yelled, 'Take a f------ knee!' He was very, very mad."

            

