Aaron Rodgers 'Hot' After Ty Montgomery Fumble Cost Him Last Shot at Win

John McCoy/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers was reportedly "hot" at Ty Montgomery on Sunday after the Green Bay Packers running back decided to run the ball out of the end zone on a kickoff return instead of taking a knee, as his coaches had instructed him to do, late in the fourth quarter with the Packers trailing 29-27.

Montgomery promptly fumbled on the return, ending any chances Rodgers had to potentially lead a game-winning drive for the Packers.

"Aaron was hot," a Packers coach told Mike Silver of NFL.com. "And he had a right to be. He yelled, 'Take a f------ knee!' He was very, very mad."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.