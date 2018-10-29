World Series 2018: Red Sox Trophy Celebration Highlights, Comments and More

Harry How/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox capped off a brilliant 2018 season on Sunday night with a 5-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers to claim the ninth World Series title in franchise history.

The Red Sox wasted no time getting on the scoreboard in Game 5, as Steve Pearce took Clayton Kershaw deep for a two-run home run in the top of the first.

David Freese trimmed the deficit to 2-1 with a leadoff home run for the Dodgers, but that was all the offense they could muster as David Price allowed just two more hits over seven innings to pick up his second victory of the series.

Solo home runs from Mookie Betts in the sixth, J.D. Martinez in the seventh and another shot from Pearce in the eighth extended the lead to 5-1, and Joe Kelly and Chris Sale slammed the door by striking out the side in the eighth and ninth, respectively.

It's the fourth World Series title since 2004 for the Red Sox, who won an MLB-best 108 games during the regular season before posting an 11-3 record in October.

Here was the scene on the field after Sale punched out Manny Machado for the final out:

Sale wasn't his usual dominant self during the postseason as he battled a stomach issue, but the adrenaline was clearly pumping in the ninth, and his slider was absolutely filthy.

MVP honors went to Pearce, who went 4-for-12 with a double, three home runs and eight RBI in five World Series games.

"You know, baseball is a funny game," Pearce told reporters. "You never know where the game will take you. And I've gone through a lot in my life or in my career to be here, and I couldn't be more thankful."

The 35-year-old was acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays on June 28, and he posted an excellent 141 OPS+ with seven home runs and 26 RBI in 50 games with the team during the regular season.



A number of players from the Boston Celtics took to Twitter to congratulate the newly minted champs.

It was a night to remember for Red Sox fans, and we'll leave you with some enduring images from the night with the presentation of the Commissioner's Trophy:

And of course, the obligatory champagne celebration in the winning locker room:

Congrats to the Boston Red Sox entire organization for one of the most dominant seasons in recent MLB history.

Key pieces in Craig Kimbrel, Nathan Eovaldi and the aforementioned Pearce will reach free agency this offseason, so the Red Sox have some work to do from a roster standpoint, but this team is well-positioned to make a serious push to defend their title.



For now, the celebration continues.