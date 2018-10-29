Demaryius Thomas Trade Rumors: Broncos Could Deal WR Amid Team's Struggles

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos have had "a lot of conversations" regarding wide receiver Demaryius Thomas on the trade market, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Per that report, Thomas himself believes there is a 50-50 chance he is dealt before Tuesday's deadline.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

