Demaryius Thomas Trade Rumors: Broncos Could Deal WR Amid Team's Struggles

Demaryius Thomas Trade Rumors: Broncos Could Deal WR Amid Team's StrugglesOctober 29, 2018
David Eulitt/Getty Images
The Denver Broncos have had "a lot of conversations" regarding wide receiver Demaryius Thomas on the trade market, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
From @gmfb: With the loss, the #Broncos may be sellers and WR Demaryius Thomas is a name to watch.... and what’s next for the #Browns? https://t.co/xh6BEnV3wX
Per that report, Thomas himself believes there is a 50-50 chance he is dealt before Tuesday's deadline.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
