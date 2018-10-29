Demaryius Thomas Trade Rumors: Broncos Could Deal WR Amid Team's Struggles

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 29, 2018

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 28: Reggie Ragland #59 of the Kansas City Chiefs tackles Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos during the first half of the game at Arrowhead Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
David Eulitt/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos have had "a lot of conversations" regarding wide receiver Demaryius Thomas on the trade market, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Per that report, Thomas himself believes there is a 50-50 chance he is dealt before Tuesday's deadline.

                           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

