Juventus Join Tanguy Ndombele Race in Latest Transfer Rumours

VI-Images/Getty Images

Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

According to Calciomercato.com's Alessandro Cosattini (h/t Goal), the Bianconeri are the latest in a long line of clubs to take an interest in Ndombele, who has also caught the eye of Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

However, it is said that Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot remains their priority.

The PSG man is out of contract next summer, so Juventus might be able to land him for free. It's of little surprise he's at the top of their wishlist, but Ndombele has enjoyed a good start to his campaign.

The 21-year-old joined Lyon permanently in the summer after he impressed on loan from Amiens last year, and he has contributed four assists and a goal in 14 appearances this season.

Ndombele is a powerful presence in the centre of the park who drives the ball forward to help Lyon transition quickly from defence to attack.

The Frenchman is not only physically robust enough to do so but also has the technical ability to dribble past players in the middle as he carries the ball up the pitch. When he reaches the final third, he'll look to create opportunities.

Football analyst Dave O'Brien shared some of his numbers during Lyon's 3-3 draw with Hoffenheim in the UEFA Champions League, in which he scored:

French football writer Rich Allen believes Lyon will struggle to hold on to him long term given the performances he is producing:

Indeed, with such high-calibre clubs taking an interest, it's only a matter of time before he's snapped up if he continues to play as well as he has.

With Sami Khedira and Blaise Matuidi both set to turn 32 in April, Juve could do with some fresh legs in midfield. Ndombele could add to their younger options alongside Rodrigo Bentancur and Emre Can.