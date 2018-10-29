Clayton Kershaw on Future with Dodgers After Loss: Haven't Made a Decision Yet

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw saw his 2018 season come to an end Sunday night, and he apparently doesn't know where he will begin his 2019 season.

The pitcher can opt out of his contract and become a free agent this offseason.

"I haven't made that decision yet," Kershaw said. "We got three days to talk between us and the Dodgers, see what happens and then we'll go from there."

The 30-year-old will make $34.6 million next season if he opts into his current deal.

In the meantime, Kershaw will likely be thinking about the nine runs allowed in 11 innings during his two World Series starts against the Red Sox.