Clayton Kershaw on Future with Dodgers After Loss: Haven't Made a Decision Yet

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 29, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 28: Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after allowing a sixth inning home run to Mookie Betts (not pictured) #50 of the Boston Red Sox in Game Five of the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw saw his 2018 season come to an end Sunday night, and he apparently doesn't know where he will begin his 2019 season.

The pitcher can opt out of his contract and become a free agent this offseason.

"I haven't made that decision yet," Kershaw said. "We got three days to talk between us and the Dodgers, see what happens and then we'll go from there."

The 30-year-old will make $34.6 million next season if he opts into his current deal.

In the meantime, Kershaw will likely be thinking about the nine runs allowed in 11 innings during his two World Series starts against the Red Sox.

