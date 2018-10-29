Video: Chris Sale Strikes Out Manny Machado to Clinch Red Sox's World Series Win

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale struck out the side in the bottom of the ninth to secure a 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Sox's ninth World Series title.

Sale threw a nasty slider down and in to Dodgers shortstop Manny Machado for the final strike.

Many expected Sale to start Game 5 since he had rested his usual four days since his last appearance. Instead, Red Sox manager Alex Cora turned to David Price, who held the Dodgers to one run in seven innings.

Entering the playoffs, Boston fans likely would've expected the worst if told Sale would post a 4.11 ERA in 15.1 innings over five appearances. Health reasons prevented Sale from being his usual self outside of his two relief outings.

But Cora used him to great effect in pivotal moments, highlighting both Sale's flexibility and the manager's ability to think outside of the box in October.