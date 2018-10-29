Video: Chris Sale Strikes Out Manny Machado to Clinch Red Sox's World Series Win

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 29, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 28: Christian Vazquez #7 jumps into the arms of Chris Sale #41 of the Boston Red Sox to celebrate their 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Five to win the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale struck out the side in the bottom of the ninth to secure a 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Sox's ninth World Series title.

Sale threw a nasty slider down and in to Dodgers shortstop Manny Machado for the final strike.

  1. Purdue Football's No. 1 Fan Is Inspiring the Team

  2. One Road to MLB Starts with a Bottle Cap and Broomstick

  3. It's Been a Wild Month with Flyers’ Mascot Gritty

  4. 🌟The Champions: Episode 5 🌟

  5. CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming

  6. Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too

  7. CFB's Creative Entrances Put WWE to Shame

  8. World Pole Climbing Championships Are Something Else

  9. NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos

  10. 🌟The Champions: Easter Eggs 🌟

  11. The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped

  12. Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season

  13. Sweep the Leg with 'Karate Combat'

  14. Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR

  15. 'Ginger Ninja' Is the Hottest PG Prospect in 2019 Class

  16. 🌟The Champions, Ep 4: Pulisic Hits Oktoberfest 🌟

  17. Farmers Make Rocket League with Tractor Soccer

  18. This Is Canoe Polo 😲

  19. Shoot a Bull's-Eye with Extreme Archery 🎯

  20. Ep 3: Mourinho Throws Dinner Party from Hell

Right Arrow Icon

Many expected Sale to start Game 5 since he had rested his usual four days since his last appearance. Instead, Red Sox manager Alex Cora turned to David Price, who held the Dodgers to one run in seven innings.

Entering the playoffs, Boston fans likely would've expected the worst if told Sale would post a 4.11 ERA in 15.1 innings over five appearances. Health reasons prevented Sale from being his usual self outside of his two relief outings.

But Cora used him to great effect in pivotal moments, highlighting both Sale's flexibility and the manager's ability to think outside of the box in October.

Related

    Red Sox, Astros Favored Win 2019 World Series

    Boston Red Sox logo
    Boston Red Sox

    Red Sox, Astros Favored Win 2019 World Series

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    David Price Changes the Narrative

    Boston Red Sox logo
    Boston Red Sox

    David Price Changes the Narrative

    Jeff Fletcher
    via Daily News

    Kershaw on Possible Opt-Out: 'We Have 3 Days to Talk'

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Kershaw on Possible Opt-Out: 'We Have 3 Days to Talk'

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    🚨Red Sox Win 4th World Series Since 2004 🏆

    Boston Red Sox logo
    Boston Red Sox

    🚨Red Sox Win 4th World Series Since 2004 🏆

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report