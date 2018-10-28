Rams' Todd Gurley Responds to Bettors, Fantasy Players After Passing Up Easy TD

Denis Poroy/Associated Press

Todd Gurley doesn't care what kind of money changed hands on account of his unselfish play Sunday for the Los Angeles Rams.

"Man, forget fantasy and forget Vegas," he said after the game, per Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. "We got the win, so that's all that matters."

The running back earned a first down and appeared to have a clear shot at the end zone in the final minute of a two-point game against the Green Bay Packers. Instead of scoring, he stopped to get tackled in bounds, effectively sealing the 29-27 win:

His decision didn't change the outcome of the game, but it likely impacted quite a few fantasy games that could've been swung by six extra points from a touchdown.

Additionally, the Rams were 7.5-point favorites with an over/under of 57, per OddsShark. The non-touchdown affected both outcomes, changing a projected $1 million in bets, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Todd Dewey (h/t Darren Rovell of ESPN).

Gurley might not care, but there were a lot of others watching the game who did.