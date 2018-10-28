Mexican F1 Grand Prix 2018 Results: Lewis Hamilton Wins 5th World Title

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton was crowned Formula One world champion for the fifth time on Sunday after finishing in fourth place at the Mexico Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen won a dramatic race for Red Bull, ahead of Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel in second and team-mate Kimi Raikkonen in third:

The win sees Hamilton draw level with Juan Manuel Fangio, and he is now only two behind Michael Schumacher's record of seven title wins.

Hamilton only needed to finish in seventh to claim the title and got off to a great start. The Mercedes driver surged from his starting position of third on the grid into second ahead of pole-sitter Daniel Ricciardo.

Verstappen also enjoyed a strong start to move into first place, where he began to edge away from Hamilton and Ricciardo.

Former world champion Fernando Alonso was an early casualty. The Renault driver tangled with Esteban Ocon on the opening lap and did not last much longer:

Hamilton complained about his tyres to his race engineer in the early stages of the race and was the first of the leaders to stop.

He was promptly followed by Ricciardo and Verstappen, while the two Ferraris stayed out slightly longer.

Raikkonen in particular was struggling on his worn tyres and had a close encounter with Hamilton, as the Mercedes driver went past him on the outside of Turn 2.

Despite the stop, Hamilton's tyres were still causing him problems:

Vettel was having no such issues and went past Ricciardo and then Hamilton to take second place:

Ricciardo also caught up with Hamilton and the pressure from the Australian told, as the Englishman locked up his front left tyre and was forced to the grass on Lap 48. He subsequently stopped for a second time and rejoined the race in fifth.

Meanwhile, there was more disappointment to follow for Ricciardo. The Red Bull driver was forced out of the race with engine problems with 10 laps to go. It's his eighth time this season he's failed to finish.

Team-mate Verstappen encountered no such problems, as he went on to take a dominant win ahead of the two Ferraris, but the day belonged to five-time world champion Hamilton.