Manchester United Reportedly Ready to Make £60M Harry Maguire Bid in January

Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Manchester United will reportedly renew their interest in Leicester City defender Harry Maguire when the transfer window reopens in January and are planning a £60 million bid.

According to The Sun's David Coverdale, the Red Devils are willing to double Maguire's wages and offer him £75,000 a week to swap the King Power Stadium for Old Trafford.

Maguire only signed a new long-term deal with the Foxes in September, but Manchester United "believe they can do a deal" for the England international, per the report.

Maguire may have given Manchester United hope with recent comments about his future. Presenter Gary Lineker recently asked him on the BBC's Premier League Show about what he'd do if a big club made an offer for him (h/t BBC Sport).

"Yes, definitely it would be a difficult [decision]," he said. "I'm an ambitious player. If you're not an ambitious footballer, you're in the wrong game really. Everyone wants to play at the top level, everyone wants to play in the biggest tournaments in the world, so obviously the Champions League is one."

Maguire also appeared to rule out a January move, as he said he wants to "concentrate fully on Leicester this year."

Manchester United wanted to sign Maguire in the summer. However, the club refused to meet Leicester's asking price of £75 million, according to Liam Corless at the Manchester Evening News.

Jose Mourinho was keen to bring in Maguire for his composure on the ball and goalscoring ability at set-pieces, per Ciaran Kelly at the Manchester Evening News.

Maguire has two goals in 10 Premier League appearances for Leicester this season.

Manchester United's defence has been a weakness, and Rob Dawson at ESPN FC showed how it compares unfavourably to last season:

Manager Jose Mourinho has rotated his centre-backs regularly and has failed to establish a settled pairing in the heart of the United defence.

Victor Lindelof and Chris Smalling have featured together most recently for the Red Devils. Sports journalist Peter Hall has been impressed with the Swede but not his partner:

Strengthening the defence looks to be a priority for Mourinho. However, bringing in Maguire halfway through the 2018/19 season appears to be a tough ask, and there's no guarantee the club will back him in the transfer market after a disappointing start to the campaign that has left United eighth on the Premier League table.