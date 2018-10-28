Kylian Mbappe's Goal Leads PSG to Win vs. Marseille as Neymar Struggles

BORIS HORVAT/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain edged a 2-0 victory in Le Classique on Sunday, when Kylian Mbappe was again the hero off the substitutes' bench as Neymar assisted Julian Draxler's second but was far from his best.

Mbappe was benched by manager Thomas Tuchel despite Edinson Cavani's injury, but the France striker came on after an hour at the Stade Velodrome and broke the deadlock within minutes of his introduction.

Ligue 1's leaders again stand eight points clear of second-placed Lille in the French top flight, but Neymar's disappointing performance in such a big fixture is a worrying sign as PSG head closer to a busy winter schedule.

Neymar Goes Missing Again as Decisive Napoli Clash Looms

Marseille may sit fifth in Ligue 1 and now 14 points off PSG, but a fixture like Le Classiquestill holds great weight as one of France's biggest matches and the kind of occasion Neymar should relish.

His side needed that to be the case in Sunday's trip to Marseille, with Cavani out of action and Mbappe sidelined because of a disciplinary issue. And although he helped lay up Draxler for a 95th-minute settling score, it didn't alter what was on the whole a slow outing.

It can no longer be afforded as PSG prepare for a clutch series of fixtures, however, not least of which is their UEFA Champions League meeting against Napoli, who are second in Group C, one place above them.

Not only was the Selecao star missing accuracy on the ball, but beIN Sports showed how he was embarrassed off of it also:

Neymar had 50 touches of the ball at half-time on Sunday, per WhoScored.com, the most of any attacking player at that time and only four fewer than Marquinhos, who had taken the most touches overall after 45 minutes.

And yet he had accomplished little with that contribution. Two successful dribbles from an attempted 10—poor from one supposed to be among the best carriers in the world—and having been dispossessed twice (only Angel Di Maria was dispossessed more).

The teams went in goalless at the break, but French football writer Jeremy Smith highlighted Neymar wasn't the only big name off the boil:

It's perhaps premature to call for the player to be dropped—he's scored 11 goals in 13 appearances across all competitions this season—but Friday's meeting with Lille, who are second in Ligue 1, is where he must get back to his best.

It says a lot about a performance when Neymar's biggest contribution was a tamely slapped effort wide of the goal while others grab the headlines, via beIN Sports:

Although he grabbed the assist for Draxler's goal, too, football writer Rich Allen noted it was a shot dragged wide that turned fortunate:

It was a bright end to an otherwise gloomy performance, but Napoli will be less forgiving in just over a week's time.

Mbappe Has Become Most Important Player at the Parc des Princes

A 30-minute cameo was all Mbappe needed to do his damage at Marseille, and there was no finer way to underline his place as PSG's most important player—not Neymar.

French football writer Mohammed Ali referred to a RMC Sport report explaining why the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner had been dropped in the first place (language NSFW):

But all was likely forgotten minutes after his introduction at the Stade Velodrome. Neymarhad toiled for an hour against Marseille, dropping deep to collect the ball and experimenting every which way he could to put the team on his back.

Mbappe didn't deliberate nearly as much. The rightly timed run three minutes after coming on, combined with his unbeatable pace and a deadeye for goal, saw him take the more direct route.

Despite his benching, the 19-year-old looked in high spirits prior to kick-off in Marseille, being teased by a legendary figure in Gianluigi Buffon:

If there's any way to put yourself back in the manager's good books, Mbappe showed how it's done and now sits as Europe's top scorer, per OptaJean:

This was a stage made for Neymar to gleam. Granted, it may have hurt his case that Cavani and Mbappe weren't present from the first minute, and perhaps he needs those players around him to excel. But then one has to ask why Mbappe doesn't require the same comforting, particularly as he's only played professionally for three years.

It spoke volumes that even with Neymar on the pitch, a benched Mbappe was gaining more attention as a PSG threat:

Whether it's in the XI or as a substitute, Mbappe doesn't lose his class and has now scored in all but two matches this season (10 in 12 games)—Neymar has failed to hit the back of the net in twice as many outings.