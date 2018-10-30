Chelsea vs. Derby County: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info for 2018 EFL

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IOctober 30, 2018

Derby's English manager Frank Lampard applauds the fans following the English League Cup third round football match between Manchester United and Derby County at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on September 25, 2018. - Derby won 8-7 on penalties. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)
PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Frank Lampard returns to Chelsea with his Derby County side on Wednesday, as the Rams take on the Blues in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup at Stamford Bridge.

Derby pulled off a shock in the last round, beating Manchester United at Old Trafford on penalties. Lampard's side are also flying high in the Championship, they go into the game in sixth place.

Yet the Premier League side will be hot favourites to progress. Maurizio Sarri's side remain unbeaten in the Premier League and beat Liverpool at Anfield in the last round.

     

Date: Wednesday, October 31

Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT/3:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London

Live Stream: Sky GoESPN+ (U.S.)

TV Info: Sky Sports Football (UK)

              

Odds

Chelsea: 1-4

Draw: 5-1

Derby: 10-1

Odds according to OddsChecker

  

Preview

Chelsea will meet some familiar faces when Derby come to visit. Not only will former star Lampard be back at Stamford Bridge, but loanees Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori will also return.

The Blues have confirmed that they have granted permission for both players to play in the match and face their parent club:

Chelsea said they "believe the experience of facing top-level opposition once more will be of benefit to their on-going development," per the club's official website.

Derby do have concerns over Mount's fitness, according to Liam Twomey at ESPN FC:

Lampard has said he expects the 19-year-old to play, per Steve Nicholson for the Derby Telegraph.

Mount has made 16 appearances for Derby this season, scoring five times. His performances have also seen him called up to the senior England squad by Gareth Southgate for October's UEFA Nations League games against Croatia and Spain.

Lampard has said the decision to let both players feature is a "classy move" by his former, side, per Football.London's Avinash Bhunjun.

Derby's victory at Manchester United last time out has shown they have the ability to pull off a surprise but repeating that victory at Stamford Bridge is a tall order.

Sarri will rotate his side but still has plenty of quality options who could come into consideration. Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who has four goals in his last games may feature, while talented 17-year-old Callum Hudson-Odoi will also be hoping for game time.

Chelsea are in excellent form with 12 goals scored in their last four games alone. Derby may prove awkward opponents, but anything other than a home win will be a surprise.

Related

    Coming Soon: Episode 6 of 'The Champions'

    Video Play Button
    World Football logo
    World Football

    Coming Soon: Episode 6 of 'The Champions'

    B/R Video
    via Bleacher Report

    Real Madrid Fire Coach Lopetegui After 14 Games

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Real Madrid Fire Coach Lopetegui After 14 Games

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Ronaldo Opens Up on Rape Allegation and Madrid Exit

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ronaldo Opens Up on Rape Allegation and Madrid Exit

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report

    Hot Takes: Spurs with No Eriksen Make Kane Half as Good

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Hot Takes: Spurs with No Eriksen Make Kane Half as Good

    Rob Blanchette
    via Bleacher Report