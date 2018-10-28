Marine Corps Marathon 2018 Results: Men's and Women's Top Finishers

Jose Luis Magana/Associated Press

Jeffrey Stein was the first runner across the finish line at the Marine Corps Marathon in Arlington, Virginia, on Sunday morning, coming in with an unofficial time of 2 hours, 22 minutes and 49 seconds. Jenny Mendez was the top female finisher (2:40:19).

"It was exhilarating," Stein told Jim Handly of NBC4 Washington. "It was a beautiful day out, there were some great runners running and the crowd was phenomenal. So it was terrific."

It was an extra special result for Stein, who told Handly that a year ago he took a wrong turn on the course, tried to sprint to catch up with the lead group after discovering his mistake and ended up with a severe fever for his efforts.

Mendez is also no stranger to the Marine Corps Marathon, per Kelyn Soong of the Washington City Paper:

As for the other top finishers, Patrick Hearn (2:23:26), Will Christian (2:24:23), Samson Mutua (2:24:51) and George Kiplagat (2:25:07) rounded out the top five for the men, while Lindsay E. Gabow (2:46:34), Lindsay Carrick (2:48:43), Sarah Bishop (2:49:49) and Katie Synge (2:51:34) finished in the top five among the women.

Alongside of the results, however, were the sights and scenes from the annual race:

The Marine Corps Marathon begins on Route 10 between the Pentagon and Arlington Memorial Drive and hits various points of interest along the route, including Rosslyn, Georgetown, the National Mall, Arlington, the Pentagon, Crystal City and finally the Marine Corps War Memorial.