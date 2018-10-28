AP College Football Poll 2018: Top 25 Rankings for Week 10

Mark Wallheiser/Associated Press

College football's Top Five is still intact.

Everything else? A complete mess.

Alabama remained the nation's top-ranked team following an off week, with Clemson sticking at No. 2. Notre Dame, LSU and Michigan rounded out the unchanged Top Five.

Here's the full Top 25:

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Notre Dame

4. LSU

5. Michigan

6. Georgia

7. Oklahoma

8. Ohio State

9. UCF

10. Washington State

11. Kentucky

12. West Virginia

13. Florida

14. Penn State

15. Texas

16. Utah

17. Houston

18. Utah State

19. Iowa

20. Fresno State

21. Mississippi State

22. Syracuse

23. Virginia

24. Boston College

25. Texas A&M

The biggest win of the week was Georgia's 36-17 romp over Florida. The Bulldogs held the Gators to just 105 yards through the air and forced three turnovers in perhaps their finest performance of the season. Georgia routed Florida 42-7 last year.

"It feels more special," Jake Fromm told reporters. "This year it was a fight. We were able to enjoy it and respect it a lot more."

Penn State also picked up a win over Iowa, and Washington State edged Stanford in ranked action. However, it was upset city across the remainder of the sport. Eight Top 25 teams lost to unranked opponents, marking a single-week record, per Ralph D. Russo of the Associated Press.

Texas dropped nine spots in the rankings to No. 15 following a 38-35 loss at Oklahoma State. The final moments were highlighted by an on-field shouting match between Longhorns coach Tom Herman and Cowboys coach Mike Gundy.

"I thought Mike had come out and was having a word with one of our players," Herman told reporters after the game. "I took exception to that. When I shook his hand at the end, he said, 'Hey, I was just trying to make sure that we were smart and no fight ensued.' And I believe him. We smiled.

"We go way back. I have no issues. He told me what he was trying to do. I saw differently at first, and so I'm certainly gonna go defend my player."

Washington also fell, dropping all the way out of the rankings from No. 15 after a 12-10 loss at Cal. The Huskies were one of seven teams to fall out of the Top 25. Oregon, Wisconsin, South Florida, North Carolina State, Stanford and Appalachian State all dropped out of the rankings following losses.

Houston was the highest-ranked new entry at No. 17 following its blowout win over South Florida. No. 18 Utah State, No. 20 Fresno State, No. 21 Mississippi State, No. 22 Syracuse, No. 23 Virginia and No. 24 Boston College rounded out the new teams.

The changes were the biggest of the Top 25 era.