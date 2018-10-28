Rafael Devers: Chris Sale 'Scared Me a Little Bit' with Angry Dugout Speech

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale apparently scared some life into his team's offense during Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday.

"It scared me a little bit because I had never seen him yell like that, and the words that he was saying, I had never heard that come from him before," third baseman Rafael Devers said of Sale's motivational dugout speech, per John Tomase of WEEI. "But, you know, we came out sluggish, and that moment helped us get motivated for the rest of the game."

Tomase noted the speech came in the seventh inning with Boston trailing the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0. Sale "punched the air with both hands" and "screamed" at the offense, and the unit responded with nine runs the rest of the way in a 9-6 victory.

