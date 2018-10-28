Rafael Devers: Chris Sale 'Scared Me a Little Bit' with Angry Dugout Speech

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 28, 2018

Boston Red Sox's Chris Sale in the dugout during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park in Boston Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale apparently scared some life into his team's offense during Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday.

"It scared me a little bit because I had never seen him yell like that, and the words that he was saying, I had never heard that come from him before," third baseman Rafael Devers said of Sale's motivational dugout speech, per John Tomase of WEEI. "But, you know, we came out sluggish, and that moment helped us get motivated for the rest of the game."

Tomase noted the speech came in the seventh inning with Boston trailing the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0. Sale "punched the air with both hands" and "screamed" at the offense, and the unit responded with nine runs the rest of the way in a 9-6 victory.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Sox React to Sale's Dugout Speech: 'It Scared Me'

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Sox React to Sale's Dugout Speech: 'It Scared Me'

    WEEI
    via WEEI

    Cora Plays Coy About What Sale Said in Red Sox’s Dugout

    Boston Red Sox logo
    Boston Red Sox

    Cora Plays Coy About What Sale Said in Red Sox’s Dugout

    Darren Hartwell
    via NESN.com

    Agent, Mets Agree to GM Deal

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Agent, Mets Agree to GM Deal

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Red Sox Have Their New Playoff Hero

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Red Sox Have Their New Playoff Hero

    Joon Lee
    via Bleacher Report