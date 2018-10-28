NFL Trade Rumors: Jadeveon Clowney, Odell Beckham Jr., More Being Targeted

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Jadeveon Clowney and Odell Beckham Jr. aren't going anywhere, but that hasn't stopped teams from calling about them ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

Fox Sports' Jay Glazer said teams have been swinging for the fences ahead of Tuesday's deadline, attempting to acquire a number of high-profile names. Clowney and Beckham were the biggest names mentioned but are not expected to be moved.

Among names that are actually on the block are Pierre Garcon, Demaryius Thomas, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Janoris Jenkins and Bruce Irvin.

Garcon and Thomas are the biggest receivers on the market in a time when some teams are desperately looking for help at the position. The Dallas Cowboys just traded a first-round pick for Amari Cooper—a move that surprised some given the price.

Glazer said the New England Patriots have been calling around the league and offering high-round picks for a receiver. The Patriots already traded a 2019 fifth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for Josh Gordon this season.

Garcon's cap hit could cause the 49ers trouble if they look to move him. They will have to pay a $16.3 million dead cap charge if he's traded or released, per Spotrac.

The Giants would face an even more prohibitive charge if they moved Beckham, given they signed him to a massive contract extension this offseason. It would be financially infeasible for the Giants to trade Beckham.

Thomas has one year remaining on his contract with a $14 million base salary. The Broncos will likely move on from Thomas or restructure his contract this offseason, given his $17.5 million cap hit and only facing a $3.5 million dead cap hit if he is released or traded.