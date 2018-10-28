Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial Lead Manchester United to 2-1 Win over Everton

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Manchester United bounced back from defeat to Juventus in the UEFA Champions League midweek by downing Everton 2-1 at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Paul Pogba opened the scoring in the 27th minute, as he cooly side-footed home from eight yards after his penalty was saved by Jordan Pickford.

Anthony Martial then doubled United's lead early in the second half, burying a fine finish in the bottom corner before Gylfi Sigurdsson scored from the penalty spot in the 77th minute to set up a nervy finish for the hosts.

The Red Devils went into the clash against Marco Silva's side having earned just one win in seven in all competitions, but they picked up three points to move to eighth in the Premier League.

Martial Can Match Salah, Hazard

Martial was unplayable at times on Sunday, and he may well have consigned Alexis Sanchez to an extended spell on the bench after another brilliant Premier League performance.

Last weekend he netted two fine goals against Chelsea, and against Everton he won the penalty that led to the opener before curling home United's second in stunning fashion.

Per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, Everton right-back Seamus Coleman will not have fond memories of trying to keep tabs on the Frenchman:

The 22-year-old has now scored four goals in his last three Premier League appearances, a return that Eden Hazard and Mohamed Salah would be proud of.

And Martial has the talent to reach the same level as that auspicious pair of wide men.

Jose Mourinho's decision to limit Martial's minutes in order to play Sanchez on the left flank earlier this year is looking increasingly foolish:

Like Salah and Hazard, not only can Martial be a constant threat going forward, but he also brings other players into the game.

His link-up play with Pogba should have delighted Mourinho on Sunday, and the duo can be devastating on the left flank.

Martial has effectively made himself undroppable for the time being, and—if he can maintain his consistency—the 2018-19 campaign should be the season he propels himself into the Premier League's upper echelon.

Rashford Wasted in No. 9 Role



While Martial was lighting up Old Trafford, Marcus Rashford was failing to make an impact after being chosen ahead of Romelu Lukaku in the No. 9 role. In his 65 minutes on the pitch—he was replaced by the Belgian—he barely made a contribution.

His major first-half involvement was to finish a brilliant United move involving Pogba and Martial for what momentarily looked to be the home side's second. But he was rightly flagged offside, having loitered beyond the Everton defence in the buildup.

Instructively, his best moment came early in the second half when he picked up the ball wide on the left and delivered a dangerous ball into the area. United did not make anything of it, but it showed how much more effective Rashford can be as a winger, both when delivering the ball into the area and causing havoc cutting inside from the flank.

On Sunday's evidence, the 20-year-old does not yet boast the positioning required to flourish as a centre-forward.

Worryingly for Mourinho, Lukaku fared little better when he came on, missing a gilt-edged chance to ensure all three points from a Pogba cross:

The answer to United's problems up front could be to try Sanchez at No. 9 given that Martial is making the wide left position his own.

What's Next?

United face a tricky next game when they visit in-form Bournemouth on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Everton host Brighton & Hove Albion on the same day at Goodison Park.