LeSean McCoy Trade Rumors: Bills Unlikely to Trade RB Before Deadline

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 28, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 21: LeSean McCoy #25 of the Buffalo Bills walks off the field with an injury in the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 21, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills are hanging on to LeSean McCoy.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday the team does not plan to deal McCoy before Tuesday's trade deadline unless it's made an offer it "can't refuse."

The report stated the Bills have spoken to at least three teams about a potential McCoy swap.

McCcoy, 30, is in the midst of his worst professional season. He's rushed for 244 yards without a touchdown while averaging a career-low 3.9 yards per carry.

"I heard about it [trade rumors], " McCoy told reporters. "I kind of just stay focused on the job, the task at hand. I'll let that stuff work itself out. We'll see what happens."

The Philadelphia Eagles contacted the Bills about a trade but got no traction, Schefter reported Oct. 14. McCoy played his first six seasons in Philadelphia and is the team's all-time leading rusher. The Eagles traded him to Buffalo in 2015 during the Chip Kelly era.

The Bills' keeping McCoy around seems like a move that would run counter to their trajectory. They are 2-5 heading into Monday's game against the New England Patriots, and McCoy is an aging running back. McCoy is also due to make $6.2 million in 2019, a figure that would be more feasible for a playoff-contending team.

