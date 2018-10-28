Juventus Reportedly Want Man City Starlet Phil Foden in Latest Transfer Rumours

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Juventus are reportedly considering a possible move for Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden.

According to Neil Moxley of the Sunday Mirror, the Serie A side are "bang in the running" to land the youngster, whose contract at the Etihad Stadium is poised to expire at the end of next season.

It's said Juve are ready to swoop if City are unable to secure a contract extension with the 18-year-old, who is rated as one of the brightest prospects to ever come out of the club's academy.

"Interest from the Turin giants has emerged as chiefs at the Etihad face competition from abroad from their starlets," said Moxley. "...It is the first time that bosses at Manchester City are coming under real pressure for products of their academy."

In addition to Foden, City tyro Brahim Diaz has also reportedly attracted serious interest from Real Madrid, who are said to be keen to sign the player next summer.

Foden isn't yet a first-team regular for City, although in the glimpses he's showcased in the Premier League and other senior competitions it's easy to see why there's so much excitement about what he can offer for years to come.

Per Squawka Football, he is already one of the youngest players to make a significant impact in English football's top flight:

The teenager has only started one competitive game for City this season, in the 3-0 win over Oxford United in the Carabao Cup. In the Premier League and UEFA Champions League he's played a total of 50 minutes in 2018-19.

At his age it'd be a big surprise if he was playing consistent football at such a huge club, although at City there is so much competition for the midfield berth. Bernardo Silva and David Silva have excelled this season, while Kevin De Bruyne has also recently returned from injury; Ilkay Gundogan has been sidelined with an issue recently too.

Despite that, City manager Pep Guardiola said earlier in the season that he has total faith in the England youth international:

The one competitive game Foden started for City this season was against Oxford and afterwards the opposition manager Karl Robinson was full of praise for the young midfielder:

Juventus do boast some of the finest players in the world and have been savvy in their recruitment in recent years. As such, a move to Turin would be tempting for any young footballer.

Even so, Foden has been brought up in Greater Manchester and has honed his craft in the City academy; he may not be starting games regularly, but he's working alongside some of the world's best midfielders every day. Subsequently, it'd be difficult to see Foden going anywhere else for the foreseeable future.