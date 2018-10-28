UFC Fight Night 138 Results: The Real Winners and Losers

0 of 5

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

The UFC light heavyweight division has been a punchline for quite a while. Not even Dane Cook can find a way to reconstitute the same old tepid jokes about how shallow and bland the one-time glamor class has become.

But the cavalry is finally on the way. As most fans know, light heavyweight comprises one half of Daniel Cormier's double-division reign. He defends his heavyweight strap against Derrick Lewis next weekend at UFC 230, so his status with either division is very much in flux, but as one of the company's top stars his mere presence as the top light heavyweight brings some needed juice to the proceedings.

Exiled 205-pound king Jon Jones is returning to action, set to rematch the opponent, Alexander Gustafsson, who probably gave him his stiffest test to date. Young talent like Dominick Reyes and Nikita Krylov are adding depth and excitement to the rank and file.

The main event of UFC Fight Night 138, which went down Saturday from Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada, was another strong case in point. Volkan Oezdemir and Anthony Smith, currently ranked second and 10th, respectively, in the UFC's official division rankings, would very much enter the title mix with a win.

The 29-year-old Oezdemir (15-2) is coming off a loss to Cormier, but his previous two wins were knockouts that lasted a total, not an average but a total, of one minute and 10 seconds.

Already a grizzled veteran at age 30, Smith (30-13) has turned heads by winning five of his last six, all five wins by knockout. He's a crisp 2-0 since moving up to 205 pounds, although opponents Rashad Evans and Mauricio "Shogun" Rua were both well beyond their prime.

In short, both men had all the tools and all the motivation they needed to make a statement Saturday night. And that was only one of the evening's 13 scheduled bouts. As always, the final stat lines only reveal so much. These are the real winners and losers from Moncton.

For the literal-minded among us, full card results appear at the end.