Leicester City Owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha's Helicopter Crashes

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was reportedly on aboard his private helicopter when it crashed during take off following the Foxes' 1-1 draw against West Ham United at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

It crashed into the club car park outside the ground shortly after take-off, causing a "large fire," according to BBC News. The fire was extinguished, but it's unknown whether Srivaddhanaprabha was aboard when the helicopter crashed.

Many have expressed hope for the safety of all those involved in the crash, as well as those tending to its aftermath:

Thailand-based billionaire Srivaddhanaprabha purchased the club in 2010 for around £39 million. The 61-year-old also owns the King Power retail business that sponsors City's stadium.

He has overseen the Foxes' promotion from the Championship in 2014 and their Premier League title win in the dramatic 2015/16 campaign. Leicester were valued at £371 million by Forbes in June.

Srivaddhanaprabha is usually collected by his private helicopter following home games, according to the Daily Record.