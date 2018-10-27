Leicester City Owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha's Helicopter Crashes

Leicester City Owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha's Helicopter CrashesOctober 27, 2018
Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was reportedly on aboard his private helicopter when it crashed during take off following the Foxes' 1-1 draw against West Ham United at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.
Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen
Spoken to King Power, who will release a statement tomorrow. #LCFC owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was on-board the eight-seater helicopter to London. Failure, upon take off, resulted in a fire prior to a crash in the car park. No news on casualties. Prayers with #LCFC family
It crashed into the club car park outside the ground shortly after take-off, causing a "large fire," according to BBC News. The fire was extinguished, but it's unknown whether Srivaddhanaprabha was aboard when the helicopter crashed.
Many have expressed hope for the safety of all those involved in the crash, as well as those tending to its aftermath:
James Sharpe @TheSharpeEnd
Thoughts, hopes and prayers with everyone involved and to the emergency services who are dealing with this awful and worrying situation at #LCFC.
Northampton Town @ntfc
Our thoughts and prayers with everyone involved in and affected by the helicopter accident at @LCFC this evening
Gary Lineker @GaryLineker
Helicopter crash looks horrendous. Not sure yet if any, or how many casualties. Thoughts with everyone concerned. https://t.co/wtQ8jGMuUE
Thailand-based billionaire Srivaddhanaprabha purchased the club in 2010 for around £39 million. The 61-year-old also owns the King Power retail business that sponsors City's stadium.
He has overseen the Foxes' promotion from the Championship in 2014 and their Premier League title win in the dramatic 2015/16 campaign. Leicester were valued at £371 million by Forbes in June.
Srivaddhanaprabha is usually collected by his private helicopter following home games, according to the Daily Record.
Leicester City Players React to Helicopter Crash