NBA Trade Ideas to Save Teams from Surprising Slow Starts

The Deal: Rockets send four first-round picks, Brandon Knight and Marquese Chriss* to the Timberwolves for Jimmy Butler.

This one was easy to come up with, as it's apparently on the table (in some similar form, at least) already. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Houston's renewed efforts to land Butler this past Friday. Malika Andrews of ESPN noted the Wolves were hesitant to agree on anything that didn't include Eric Gordon, but let's focus more on what Butler would do for the Rockets. If it comes down to the wire and Gordon is a must, Houston should still consider making the deal.

The Rockets defense, a strength last year that ranked seventh in the league and had as much to do with the team's run to the conference finals as James Harden's MVP-caliber offense, has stunk through five games. Houston is 1-4 and ranks 27th in points allowed per possession.

Luc Mbah a Moute and Trevor Ariza are gone, and human isolation target Carmelo Anthony has been predictably unhelpful in filling the void. Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell cooked Eric Gordon and Michael Carter-Williams, roasted James Harden and broiled Carmelo Anthony en route to 38 points (on a whole mess of layups) during the Jazz's 100-89 win over Houston on Wednesday.

The next night out, the Rockets gave up 133 points to the star-less Clippers.

Jimmy Butler's behavior in Minnesota makes him a walking chemistry risk. Plus, he's a free agent after this season. Surrendering assets for someone who can walk away for nothing is always scary.

Butler is also a fantastic wing defender who'd rejuvenate Houston's switching scheme. You know, the one that's worked so poorly with current personnel that head coach Mike D'Antoni is considering scrapping much of it?

There's still a chance Houston will just reacquire Ariza if the Phoenix Suns buy him out later in the year. And there's enough offensive firepower on the roster to keep the Rockets in the hunt for a top-three spot in the West regardless. Considering the massive tax implications that'd arise if Houston re-signed Butler for the max, this move seems reckless.

But what if this season represents Houston's last shot to contend with Chris Paul in his prime? What if the window for a title closes after that? Better yet, what if adding Butler keeps the window open beyond Paul's decline?

There's a lot to lose in chasing Butler at this price, but there's also plenty to gain. For a Houston organization committed to winning a championship, this is the move to make.

