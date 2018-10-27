Simone Biles Was Hospitalized with Kidney Stone Before Gymnastics Championships

Francois Nel/Getty Images

Simone Biles overcame a kidney stone to dominate at the 2018 World Gymnastics Championships in Doha, Qatar, on Saturday.

According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com), Biles spent time in the emergency room Friday, but she still competed Saturday despite not having passed the stone.

The 21-year-old discussed her status Saturday:

Biles posted a score of 60.965 in all-around qualifying, which easily bested the rest of the field.

Fellow Team USA gymnast Morgan Hurd was second at 56.465.

Biles also led the way in team qualifying as the United States posted a score of 174.429, which was well ahead of second-place Japan (162.180).

The 2013, 2014 and 2015 all-around world champion looked great in all disciplines, but she was especially strong in the vault, which is an event she won at the 2016 Summer Olympics:

In addition to qualifying for the all-around and team events, Biles qualified for the finals in all four individual events.

Biles won five medals at the 2016 Summer Games, including gold in the all-around, team and floor competitions.

She is also a 14-time medalist at the world championships, and she seems likely to add to that total despite the kidney stone.

Hurd figures to be Biles' stiffest competition in the all-round since she won gold at the 2017 world championships during Biles' planned break from gymnastics.