Sadio Mane, Mo Salah, Xherdan Shaqiri Power Liverpool Past Cardiff 4-1

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IOctober 27, 2018

Liverpool's Senegalese striker Sadio Mane (C) celebrates scoring their second goal with Liverpool's English defender Trent Alexander-Arnold (R) during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Cardiff City at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on October 27, 2018. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)
PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Sadio Mane scored twice to fire Liverpool to the top of the Premier League table after a 4-1 win over Cardiff City at Anfield on Saturday. 

The Reds looked set for a comfortable victory when Mohamed Salah slotted home at the far post after just 10 minutes.

However, despite dominating the game, they had to wait until the 66th minute for Mane to power in their second.

Callum Paterson tapped home from close range to give Cardiff hope in the closing stages, but substitute Xherdan Shaqiri curled home to make it 3-1 before Mane grabbed his second late on.

    

What's Next?

Both teams return to Premier League action next Saturday. Liverpool are away at Arsenal in the day's late kick-off, while Cardiff play host to Leicester City earlier in the day.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

