Sadio Mane, Mo Salah, Xherdan Shaqiri Power Liverpool Past Cardiff 4-1

Sadio Mane scored twice to fire Liverpool to the top of the Premier League table after a 4-1 win over Cardiff City at Anfield on Saturday.

The Reds looked set for a comfortable victory when Mohamed Salah slotted home at the far post after just 10 minutes.

However, despite dominating the game, they had to wait until the 66th minute for Mane to power in their second.

Callum Paterson tapped home from close range to give Cardiff hope in the closing stages, but substitute Xherdan Shaqiri curled home to make it 3-1 before Mane grabbed his second late on.

What's Next?

Both teams return to Premier League action next Saturday. Liverpool are away at Arsenal in the day's late kick-off, while Cardiff play host to Leicester City earlier in the day.

