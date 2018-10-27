Cavs Trade Rumors: Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson Named If There's a Fire Sale

Jim Mone/Associated Press

With the Cleveland Cavaliers off to an 0-5 start this season, Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson are expected to be brought up in trade talks if the team goes into rebuilding mode.

Per Sporting News' Sean Deveney, Love would be the "centerpiece" of a potential fire sale, and the Cavs would listen if teams called about Thompson.

However, one NBA executive told Deveney not to expect any quick decisions out of Cleveland.

"Don't hold your breath," the executive said. "If they decide to blow it all up, I don't expect that decision to be made until we get close to the deadline [Feb. 7]. They still think they can win."

Deveney added that Thompson and Kyle Korver would likely be the first players dealt if the Cavs put up the "for sale" sign.

Korver is in the final guaranteed year of his contract and is making $7.56 million in 2018-19. The veteran sharpshooter's deal also includes a partial guarantee of $3.44 million next season, per Spotrac.

Thompson will make more than $35 million over the next two years. He's averaging 7.2 points and 9.2 rebounds through five games to start the season.

The Cavs signed Love to a four-year, $120 million extension in July that runs through the 2022-23 season, and he's taken over as their No. 1 guy after LeBron James signed with the Los Angeles Lakers. The 30-year-old is averaging 19 points and 13.5 rebounds per game, but he's shooting just 32.3 percent from the field.

Deveney noted Love's contract makes moving him "prohibitive."

The Cavs' early returns without James have been disastrous. They rank in the bottom 10 in the NBA in points per game (25th), points allowed per game (23rd), offensive efficiency (25th) and defensive rating (28th).