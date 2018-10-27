Warriors Dance to Fergie's National Anthem Remix After Blowout Win vs. Knicks

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

After beating the New York Knicks 128-100 at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday night, the Golden State Warriors celebrated in a unique manner.

As seen in the following video courtesy of Complex Sports, the Dubs danced to a remix of Fergie's infamous rendition of the national anthem from last season:

Fergie's national anthem performance at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game went viral, and it was universally panned.

One of the enduring images from the performance was Warriors forward Draymond Green struggling to hold back a chuckle.

On Thursday, Fergie's ex-husband, Josh Duhamel, expressed his belief to FS1's Kristine Leahy that Green owes Fergie an apology for being the catalyst of the ridicule:

"I was pissed off at Draymond Green, first of all," Duhamel said. "I think he owed her an apology. I thought he was kind of a prick. ... Just because he knew the camera was on him. And he snickered about it. I just thought if he would've been a real man, he would've at least called her and said, 'Listen, I'm sorry that I caused all this.'"

Rather than apologizing, Green seemed to double down with his tongue-in-cheek dance following Friday's victory.

Green and the Warriors had plenty to celebrate, as they erased a three-point deficit entering the fourth quarter by outscoring the Knicks 47-16 in the final frame to improve to 5-1 on the season.