Jimmy Garoppolo Says He's Accepted 'Freak Accident' Knee Injury

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 27, 2018

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, file photo, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) is carted off the field after being injured in the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Garoppolo had an operation to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. Shanahan said he didn't know whether any additional damage needed to be repaired or know whether Garoppolo would be recovered in time for the offseason program next spring. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

One month after his 2018 season came to an end, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has made peace with his torn ACL.

Per ESPN.com's Nick Wagoner, Garoppolo opened up Friday about the "freak accident" that resulted in him getting hurt:

"I've always been pretty cautious, so that was kind of the freak accident of the play. I don't know if it was just instinct or what, to cut back like that. But it is what it is. Your style of play, I think, will alter initially. But eventually, everyone keeps telling me you'll get back to how your legs were before, just as strong if not stronger. It's all about putting in the work right nowcoming back stronger than I was before, mentally being better and just overall being better."

Garoppolo suffered the injury during the fourth quarter of San Francisco's 38-27 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3. He attempted to cut back up the field while scrambling before falling to the ground when his right knee buckled.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced on Oct. 3 that Garoppolo had a successful surgery. ESPN.com's Adam Schefter reported the 26-year-old is expected to be ready when San Francisco opens training camp next summer. 

Prior to getting hurt, Garoppolo had thrown for 718 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. He signed a five-year extension with the 49ers during the offseason after going 5-0 in five starts at the end of 2017. 

