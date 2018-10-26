Todd Bowles: Jets to 'Revisit' Signing Terrelle Pryor to Contract After Week 8

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 26, 2018

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 07: Terrelle Pryor #16 of the New York Jets looks on from the bench against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on October 7, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. New York Jets defeated the Denver Broncos 34-16. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The New York Jets may have interest in bringing back wide receiver Terrelle Pryor soon.

During his press conference on Friday (h/t NBC Sports' Mike Florio), Jets head coach Todd Bowles was asked about potentially re-signing Pryor. 

"We'll revisit it after this game," Bowles said.

     

